SC deputy charged with seeking naked photos from girl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested by Homeland Security, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 the Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Department of Homeland Security about an investigation that involved Chris Wilbanks and inappropriate communication with a juvenile in another state.

Sergeant Wilbanks was arrested Friday as part of that ongoing investigation into child pornography, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wilbanks was arraigned in federal court on Monday morning. He faces a charge of intention to induce or coerce a minor into a sexually explicit act with the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. In the hearing, Assistant William Wilkins says the former deputy attempted to get pictures from the minor between January 2 and 4.

No bond was set at this arraignment, as the prosecutor moved for immediate detention.

If found guilty, Wilbanks could face 15 to 30 years in prison and possible lifetime supervision.

Wilbanks was terminated from the sheriff’s office on Friday, according to the department. Wilbanks had been an employee of the department for 18 years.