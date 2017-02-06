SC man arrested after putting child in oven, assaulting woman

Jeremy Lynn Peeler (From: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
LANDRUM, SC  – A man has been arrested after police say he put a child in an oven and assaulted a woman in Landrum.

29-year-old Jeremy Lynn Peeler was charged with cruelty to children, second degree domestic violence, and driving under suspension.

According to warrants, Peeler punched a child in the lip and put him in an oven last week.

The warrants also say that Peeler assaulted the mother of his child by pulling her hair, choking her, and grabbing her arm which caused bruising.

The police report says the child walked up to a patrol car at a store in Landrum and told the officer what had happened.

While officers were speaking to the woman and child, the suspect drove up and asked what was happening before he was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

