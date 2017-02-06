SCDOT announces overnight lane closures on SC 22

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Monday some overnight lane closures in Horry County.

The overnight closures include:

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 beginning at 7:00 p.m. the left lane of SC 22 from mile marker 16-17 will close. Upon completion, the left lane will reopen and the right lane will close at the same location. The lane closure will end at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 the right lane will close from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Motorists traveling along this section of SC 22 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion.

Crews are working to install automatic traffic recorder equipment in the area.