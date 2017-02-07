12-year-old dies, two more taken to hospital in Williamsburg County crash

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a child died Tuesday afternoon in a single car crash in Williamsburg County.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. on Cowhead Road.

Collins says a SUV ran off the left side of road, flipped over, and hit a utility pole.

The driver and a 12-year-old were ejected from the car.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the 12-year-old died as a result of the crash. The driver and another 10-year-old child who was in the car were taken to MUSC in Charleston.