8 dogs seized, 1 dead in North Charleston

CHARLESTON (WCBD)- The Charleston Animal Society seized 8 dogs at a North Charleston home last week. Another dog was also found dead on the property. A court order from Friday gave CAS custody of the animals.

A North Charleston police officer was responding to an animal welfare check on Niagra Street when he first found the dogs. Out of the nine pit bulls found, two were tied up in the front yard, one was tied up on the side of the house with no availability to water or shelter because it had jumped the fence, and the other six animals were in “run type areas”. After finding one animal extremely emaciated and another deceased, the officer took the dogs into his custody.

Sergio Flowers was issued two summons for animal care and sanitation violations.

Two days after the initial welfare check, Charleston County Animal Control returned to the location with a search warrant and court order to seize the animals.

Aldwin Roman, Director of Anti-Cruelty & Outreach with CAS, says there is a criminal investigation underway however, they are focused on providing the “best life-saving care possible” for the dogs that were found. So far, costs in this case have been estimated at $4,000 and will continue to increase. Thanks to donations from supporters to Caitlyn’s Anti-Cruelty Fund, they are able to handle these types of cruelty cases.

North Charleston Police Department’s Animal Control Unit is handling the criminal investigation into this case. A custody hearing has been scheduled through Magistrate’s Court.