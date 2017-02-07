Card skimmer removed from Conway ATM

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have released a photo of the person accused of tampering with a Conway ATM.

Spokesperson Krystal Dotson with Horry County police says an alert was sent to the security company for Bank of America that their ATM card reader had been tampered with. Dotson says the small, white piece of plastic placed on the outside of the card reader was later identified as a “skimmer”.

The police report says officers responded on Jan. 26 to a fraud call at the Bank of America ATM at 1001 Academy Drive. According to the report, the representative from the security company said the alert was sent to the company within minutes of someone tampering with the ATM. The employee removed the device with a screwdriver and the item was given to police.