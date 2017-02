CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video using a fraudulent card at an area Walmart.

The press release from Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers opened the investigation on Jan. 16 after the man made several purchases at the Walmart store on Church Street on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 843-248-1790.