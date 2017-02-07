FEMA extends flood insurance claim deadline

ATLANTA – People affected by Hurricane Matthew now have more time to finalize their Proof of Loss flood insurance claims. The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued an additional extension for National Flood Insurance Program policyholders in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The waiver, issued on Feb. 2, is the second extension by FEMA since the storm hit in October 2016. Policyholders in these states now have a total of 180 days to finalize a completed, signed, and sworn-to Proof of Loss to their insurer.

An NFIP Proof of Loss form includes detailed estimates with necessary documents supporting the cost to replace or repair the damaged property. An insurance adjuster may assist the policyholders in preparing their Proof of Loss form as specified in the policyholders’ Standard Flood Insurance Policy.

For additional questions, policyholders may contact their insurance company or the NFIP Customer Care center at (800) 621-3362, option 2.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

Information above is from a submitted press release.