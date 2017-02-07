Florence resource officer accused of “inappropriate behavior” with student

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking into allegations involving a resource officer and a high school student.

A press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says one of its school resource officers has “been involved in inappropriate behavior” with a student and has been suspended without pay.

Nunn says the investigation is underway and plans to release more information as it becomes available.

Officials were not able to announce which high school the incident took place at or the name of the deputy involved.