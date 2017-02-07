Human remains found in Buncombe County

By Published:
WSPA
WSPA

Leicester, N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say human remains were found Monday night.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a call for service around 5:46 p.m. Monday at 325 Dix Creek #1.

Deputies located human remains after arriving at the scene.

“There is no perceived threat to community safety at this time,” according to the statement. Investigators haven’t found any signs of foul play.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations is gathering evidence in a wooded area at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a medical examiner will decide how long the remains have been there. No manner or cause of death has been determined.

