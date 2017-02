Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash in Myrtle Beach early Tuesday Morning.

The Horry County Coroner’s office says a man died after his car crashed near 38th Avenue North and Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach just before 1:30 Tuesday morning.

The man’s name will be released once they know who he is.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.