One person killed in head-on crash in Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 319 in Aynor.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with highway patrol, the driver of a GMC pickup truck was traveling north on Hwy 319 in Aynor, just south of Hucks Road before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the GMC crossed the center line and hit another pickup truck head-on, says Cpl. Collins. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the GMC was killed in the crash, and the driver of the second pickup truck was taken to a local hospital, but that person’s condition is not known. The name of the deceased has not been released.

There are no charges associated with this accident, and the crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.