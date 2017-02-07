19-year-old, juvenile arrested for Hartsville home burglary

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say two people have been charged after a home burglary early Monday morning.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the Fox Hollow neighborhood at 12:45 p.m. after an alarm went off. On arrival, deputies discovered someone had broken into the home.

Kilgo says deputies were provided video surveillance and the Criminal Investigation Division identified the suspects. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office worked with agents from the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Service and the Hartsville police to arrest 19-year-old Ira Christian Howle and a juvenile.

Howle has been charged with burglary second degree and malicious injury to personal property. The press release from Kilgo says the juvenile was also charged in the incident, but did not release those charges.

The case remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-398-4501.