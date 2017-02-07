Stormtracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warm weather will stick around for the next couple of days. High pressure will stay offshore through Wednesday, keeping temperatures above normal. We will also see an increase in moisture over the next couple of days with more clouds and a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be tonight, then again Wednesday night. A strong cold front will move through the Carolinas Wednesday night, bringing in much colder weather on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures Thursday will be in the 60s, and lows Thursday night will fall into the low to mid 30s. Highs Friday will only be in the low to mid 50s. This cold snap will not last long, as we will see a quick warm up over the weekend. Temperatures will be back into the 60s on Saturday, and 70s on Sunday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 74-75 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 56-58

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with early morning scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.