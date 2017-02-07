Tractor trailer crash kills one in Williamsburg County

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published:
UPDATE: Dillon County woman charged with DUI after wreck killed her mother (Image 1)

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – A two vehicle crash at the intersection of Radio Road and Highway 41 in Williamsburg County Tuesday morning killed one person.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord driver was attempting to take a left-hand turn off Radio Road onto Hwy 41, just south of Hemingway around 7:10 a.m. The car was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer, killing the driver of the Honda, confirms Cpl. Collins.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s