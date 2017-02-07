Tractor trailer crash kills one in Williamsburg County

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – A two vehicle crash at the intersection of Radio Road and Highway 41 in Williamsburg County Tuesday morning killed one person.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord driver was attempting to take a left-hand turn off Radio Road onto Hwy 41, just south of Hemingway around 7:10 a.m. The car was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer, killing the driver of the Honda, confirms Cpl. Collins.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.