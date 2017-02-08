Bill to Create License Plate to Honor CCU Baseball Title

A bill introduced in the State Senate yesterday (2/7) would allow the SC DMV to issue “Coastal Carolina University 2016 College World Series Champions” special license plates.

If the bill passes, plate #1 would go to head coach Gary Gilmore.

The plate would cost $70. Profits would go to a fund at CCU.

The bill’s three sponsors are all local, senators Luke Rankin (R-Myrtle Beach), Stephen Goldfinch (R-Murrells Inlet) and Greg Hembree (R-North Myrtle Beach)

The bill is now in committee.

