Darlington buildings await demolition

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Several buildings have been on a list to be dismantled in the city of Darlington, but none have come down just yet.

According to minutes from several council meetings last year, a list of houses and buildings that were set to be demolished has existed for a least a few years. Back in December, council revisited the discussion on what to do about these dilapidated buildings in the downtown area.

Council members were reminded that the list of buildings up for demolition had existed, but the previous contract bid out was not honored and no longer active. The Mayor said there were five houses added to the list last fall, on Darlington and another on Tyner streets. Some were also taken off that list in recent weeks.

The process also was operating outside the usual bidding process, it was learned, so Council members weren’t sure if the process they were pursuing was a legal one. City code says that any contract valued over $50,000 must be bid out to at least three contractors before it is settled upon.

Many who spoke off camera told News 13 that the buildings are eyesores and they would like to see them come down whenever the city can get to it. The discussion was not revisited at the most recent meeting Tuesday evening, likely because the property tax and other revenue needed to pursue such a large contract usually isn’t available until a few months into the year.