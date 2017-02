MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – First responders were on the scene of a house fire at Ocean Lakes Campground Wednesday afternoon.

Tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue confirm county crews worked the fire alongside Surfside Beach firemen.

There have been no injuries reported and Horry County Fire Rescue says the fire was under control around 2:30 p.m.

Update, Command reporting fire under control, https://t.co/rtcCs8yMZX — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) February 8, 2017