High school hoops roundup, Feb. 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school hoops scores from Tuesday night. Click on the link to see highlights from the Timmonsville girls and both the girls and boys of the Wilson vs. St. James game.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Conway 61, Carolina Forest 54

Crestwood 58, Darlington 52

Lake City 79, Aynor 32

Lewisville 81, Lamar 45

Myrtle Beach 50, Marlboro County 43

Sumter 75, Socastee 52

Timmonsville 64, Governors School 26

West Florence 65, South Florence 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hannah-Pamplico 49, East Clarendon 45

Lamar 58, Lewisville 27

Manning 50, Timberland 29

Myrtle Beach 60, Marlboro County 28

Timmonsville 64, Governors School 11