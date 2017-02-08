High school hoops roundup, Feb. 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school hoops scores from Tuesday night. Click on the link to see highlights from the Timmonsville girls and both the girls and boys of the Wilson vs. St. James game.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Conway 61, Carolina Forest 54
Crestwood 58, Darlington 52
Lake City 79, Aynor 32
Lewisville 81, Lamar 45
Myrtle Beach 50, Marlboro County 43
Sumter 75, Socastee 52
Timmonsville 64, Governors School 26
West Florence 65, South Florence 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hannah-Pamplico 49, East Clarendon 45
Lamar 58, Lewisville 27
Manning 50, Timberland 29
Myrtle Beach 60, Marlboro County 28
Timmonsville 64, Governors School 11