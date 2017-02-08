If your child had the flu, when should they go back to school?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Flu season is in full swing and numerous schools across Middle Tennessee closed due to illness.

News 2 spoke with a local pediatrician who says children, especially those under the age of five, are at the most risk of contracting the virus.

To prevent the flu virus from spreading more, many parents want to know when to send a child who is recovering back to class.

“If you’ve been exposed to the flu, you can be contagious and give someone the flu up to a day or two before you actually show symptoms yourself, and you can be contagious up to a week after, so definitely if you feel like your child is in that timeframe, I would keep them away from people that are especially increased for complications with the flu–older people over age 65 or small children–so they don’t pass it on to them themselves,” explained Dr. Hayley Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton says the number one way to prevent you or your children from getting the flu is to get vaccinated.