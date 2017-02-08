Johnsonville raid nets 14 arrests of suspected heroin dealers

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Johnsonville has fewer suspected drug dealers on the street after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid early Wednesday morning.

The small town has a population of about 1,500 people and Johnsonville Rescue Squad Chief Thomas Redmond says the number of overdoses his team responds to is increasing to alarming numbers, especially considering the tiny population.

Redmond recalls in January, emergency responders were called to three overdoses in three days, one of which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old. Since March of last year, there have been 25 overdoses, three of which were fatal.

Law enforcement agencies are working to drag the drug dealers to jail before more people have to die.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and Johnsonville police early Wednesday morning to execute multiple arrest warrants. Deputies started at nearly 5 a.m., and after a couple of hours delivering the documents to houses throughout Johnsonville, 14 suspected dealers were carted off to jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office says the heroin battle in Johnsonville started in 2013, and since then, deputies have been working to rid the deadly drug, and those who buy and sell it, from the city.