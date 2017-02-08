Lamar gives $3 million plans to repair water system after being shut down

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The town of Lamar is making plans to repair its water system that was shut down by DHEC last year.

DHEC officials shut down the water supply in Lamar because of high radium levels in the water.

Since then the town has been purchasing entirety of its water from Darlington County Sewer and Water Authority.

Councilman Mike Llyod tells News 13 the town is spending three times the amount of money they used to pay before buying water from Darlington County.

Llyod says the towns’ old water system produced nearly a thousand gallons of water for seventy five cents compared to $2.73 for each thousand gallons they are paying Darlington County.

“It’s a lot easier and a lot more economical for us to have our own system and operation than it is to purchase the water and then resell to the customers,” explained Lamar town councilman Mike Llyod.

Llyod says the plan to get the water system back up and running will cost $3.1 million.

The town has close to $500,000 in grant money to spend in repairs but much more money is needed, according to town council members.

Improvements to the water system will include a new well, renovations to both of the towns’ water tanks and new water meters placed across town.

People who live in Lamar say it took long enough to fix the water problems.

“They try to work on the problems. Do I see eye to eye with everything no and does everybody see eye to eye with me no but as long as we try to work together and work things out I think it will all come out to be great,” said Lamar resident Pete Watford.

Councilman Llyod says town council will continue to apply for loans and grants to get the money needed to repair the water system.

Lamar mayor and town council will meet with engineers Wednesday to make final plans on the project.

