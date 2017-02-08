Myrtle Beach police look for man wanted on domestic violence charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for help locating a man wanted in a domestic violence case,

According to Myrtle Beach police, 49-year-old Andrew Richardson is wanted for domestic violence third degree.

The report says the complainant told police she received a phone call from her daughter who said Richardson had beat her and kept her from leaving the apartment. The complainant also reported the same man struck her in the head and left eye with a closed fist on Sunday and prevented her from calling police.

Officers say Richards is 5’9″ tall and about 150 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.