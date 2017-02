FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the public locating a suspect in an indecent exposure case.

Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police says Tavarus Dallas Rogers is wanted on charges of indecent exposure, stemming from an incident that happened inside the Walmart on N Beltline Drive on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.