‘Potentially dangerous’ toys seized at Port of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Charleston seized more than $145,000 worth of potentially dangerous toys in January 2017. Authorities say a shipment of 4,424 “ski scooters” arrived at the Seaport and was selected for examination.

The snow sled toys were made in Taiwan and headed to an online toy distributor facility in northeast South Carolina.

After checking for compliance with trade laws, Customs and Border Protection referred the shipment to the Consumer Products Safety Commission for consumer safety analysis.

A laboratory analysis determined that the toys contained lead in excess of the limit which may be harmful to the health and safety of children.

“Preventing dangerous imported goods from entering our communities is a top CBP priority,” said Joanne Fogg Acting Charleston Area Port Director. “The dangers lead contamination pose to our children are well-documented. I’m proud of the work our officers have done in partnering with CPSC personnel to keep our communities safe.”

Effective enforcement of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act prevents harmful products from entering the country, and it protects children from injury and death.