Below is a list of scores for high school basketball games played on February 8. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Marion 54, Mullins 52 (with video) Carvers…

Several buildings have been on a list to be dismantled in the city of Darlington, but none have come down just yet.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Court of Appeals turned down reconsideration of the lawsuit against Horry County in the case of Inter…

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach announced late Wednesday its interim police chief, following Chief Rodney Keziah’s resignation fr…

Columbia – South Carolina inmates may soon be allowed to attend the funerals of relatives. Under the terms of the terms of State Senate Bil…