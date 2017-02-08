Ruiz Foods to host job fair in Florence

FLORENCES, SC – Ruiz Foods has scheduled a job fair at the SIMT Building on the campus of Florence Darlington Technical College on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the campus at 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence.

“We will be accepting applications for a number of positions,” said Tommy Pruit, Human Resources Manager of Ruiz Food Products, Inc. “They include production and maintenance supervisor, maintenance technicians, sanitation, machine operators and food production associates.”

Applications will be available at the job fair. People who attend are are asked to take resumes to the fair to be attached to applications. Qualified applicants will be contacted after the fair. No interviews will be conducted on Thursday.

Ruiz Foods held an opening event on June 17, 2014 and began producing product in 2016. The company claims to be on pace to hire 500 employees at the facility.