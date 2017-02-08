SC trooper hurt after being hit by impaired driver

William Stephen Boyd
William Stephen Boyd

GREENVILLE, SC – A trooper with the S.C. Highway Patrol was seriously hurt after he was hit by an impaired driver while performing traffic control.

The trooper was in his cruiser when he was hit by a box truck around 10 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 near Pelham Road.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the trooper was performing traffic control at a construction site when the crash happened and say the driver who hit the trooper was impaired.

Deputies identified the driver as 27-year-old William Stephen Boyd. He has been charged with felony DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful passing.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as serious but non-life threatening.

Boyd was jailed Tuesday night at the Greenville County Detention Center.

