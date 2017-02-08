Carolina Forest RB Simmons commits to Palmetto Prep

Published:
simmons

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Carolina Forest running back Dyverse Simmons announced on Tuesday that he has made a commitment to Palmetto Prep. Simmons was a star player for the Panthers, but a knee injury caused him to miss most of last season.

He will attend Palmetto Prep for four months. Simmons told News13 that he “felt as if it was a great opportunity to get (his) senior year back and have an opportunity to be re-recruited and prove to the colleges that wanted to offer (him) before that (he’s) still the same old Dyverse.”

Palmetto Prep is a junior college school based out of Columbia.

