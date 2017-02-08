Surfside Beach names interim police chief

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach announced late Wednesday its interim police chief, following Chief Rodney Keziah’s resignation from the position.

News13 first broke to you earlier this month that Chief Rodney Keziah turned in a letter of resignation to town leaders. According to a press release sent Wednesday, Chief Keziah’s last day will be February 16.

Town Administrator Micki Fellner says Lt. Kenneth Hofmann will assume the role of interim police chief until a new chief is hired. He will begin the position on February 17.

“While I am sorry to see Chief Keziah leave us, the town must move forward and I am confident that Lt. Hofmann can handle the task at hand,” Fellner said.

Hofmann has worked with the Surfside Beach Police Department since 2007.

The town plans to begin the official process of hiring someone to fill Keziah’s position in the spring.