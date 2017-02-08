Stormtracker13 Wednesday Forecast

We will see rain early this morning, then another warm day afternoon. An area of rain and thunderstorms will move through early this morning, and will be offshore and moving away by the morning commute. High pressure will control our weather once again today, bringing another warm day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The daytime hours will likely stay dry today, but there is a slight chance for a shower. A cold front will move through early tomorrow morning, bringing scattered showers that should once again be offshore by the Thursday morning commute. This front will quickly move away Thursday, and we will see clearing with a windy and cooler afternoon. Cold high pressure will move in Thursday night, and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be sunny Friday, but cold with temperatures struggling to climb into the 50s. It will quickly warm up for the weekend with upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s Sunday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower possible. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with early morning rain. Lows 54 inland, 56 beaches.

Thursday, morning showers, then clearing, windy and cooler. Highs low to mid 60s.