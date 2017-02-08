Two North Myrtle Beach officers honored for work in 2016 bank robbery, chase

Related Coverage Surveillance photos, dashcam video released in North Myrtle Beach bank robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two North Myrtle Beach officers were honored this week by the Coastal Carolina Shields for their work in a violent bank robbery and car chase in May 2016.

The annual Grand Strand Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award was presented to Lance Corporal Andrew McCarter and Lt. Thomas Dennis of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at the Legends Golf and Resort Tuesday night.

The bank robbery occurred at South State Bank, located on Main Street on May 4, 2016. Dowling says officers searched for three suspects after they fled the bank in a car heading south on US 17. Officials released dash cam video showing a police car pursuing the suspects as the robbers fired shots at police. Public safety officials say the suspects were armed with what appeared to be assault rifles.

The robbers continued through the area of Barefoot Landing where their car was stop-sticked near Water Tower Road and the suspects ran into the woods. Multiple agencies were called in to assist with the search for the robbers in the woods.