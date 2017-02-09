2017 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon

FLORENCE, SC – Eagle 92.9 and 103X are broadcasting live from the McLeod Children’s Hospital Child Life Activity Center for the 15th Annual McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon until Friday, February 10, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The live Radiothon is airing on iHeartRadio Stations WEGX Eagle 92.9 and WJMX 103.3.

All the money raised during the McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon will help support specialized care, medical equipment, and programs needed in the treatment of critically ill and injured children at McLeod Children’s Hospital.

During the broadcast, listeners will hear the stories of local families whose children have benefited from the care at McLeod Children’s Hospital. Listeners are invited to call in to make a pledge or share their stories.

Tune in to the miracles on February 9 and 10 and be a champion for children by listening to Eagle 92.9 and 103X and calling in your pledge to support the care of infants and children from the Midlands to the Coast at McLeod Children’s Hospital.

Donations to the McLeod Children’s Hospital can be made during the live Radiothon broadcast by calling 1-843-777-GIVE (4483) or toll free 1-866-668-4862, or by visiting the McLeod Health Foundation website at http://www.McLeodFoundation.org and clicking on the Radiothon link.

One of the largest fundraisers for the McLeod Children’s Hospital, the Radiothon helps ensure the continuum of quality care provided for children and families across the region.

For additional information, please call the McLeod Health Foundation at (843) 777-2694.

-This information is from a Press Release.