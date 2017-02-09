Bill Advances that Calls for Stronger Penalties for Harming a Police Animal

The South Carolina Senate passed a bill today (2/9) that would strengthen the penalties against anyone who hurts, disables or kills a police dog or horse.

Currently, the maximum penalty is five years in prison and/or a fine of $5000.

This bill would change that to a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000, plus full restitution to the law enforcement agency that owned the animal, and up to 500 hours of community service.

One of the four sponsors of the bill is Sen. Greg Hembree (R-North Myrtle Beach).

The vote to pass was unanimous, 41-0.

The bill is now in the House.

To read the bill, click here.