Child found dead in 2012 could be from SC, investigators say

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children believes the results of a recent test may hold the key to identifying a child found in Alabama in January of 2012. According to the press release from NCMEC, investigators believe the missing child could be from Alabama or a surrounding state including South Carolina.

In 2012, the body of a little girl was found in a wooded area at a trailer park in Opelika, Alabama. Alabama authorities say the victim was an African American female believed to be between 3 and 6 years old. No one has been able to identify the child, but forensic artists have created renderings of what she looked like before her untimely death.

Officials say they received a tip last year linking the girl to a vacation bible school in Alabama in 2011, but even though police released images of the child who attended the program, no one knew the name of the girl in the photos.

Isotope testing suggest the victim was from Alabama, parts of Texas, southern Oklahoma, the southern tip of Arkansas, Louisiana, southern Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and parts of Florida. The testing also revealed between the ages of one and three, the victim may have lived in a location where she was exposed to high amounts of lead before moving to a region where there was no lead exposure.