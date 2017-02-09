Florence firefighters extinguish house fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning on Gaillard Street.

The press release from Florence Fire Department Chief Randy Osterman says firefighters were called to the vacant home around 4:42 a.m.

When crews responded, the two story home was heavily involved. According to the chief, thirty minutes after they arrived, the structure was under control but crews stayed on scene for two hours handling hot spots and making sure the fire was out.

There were no reported injuries and officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.

The Florence Fire Department responded with three engine companies, a ladder company and a command officer, the press release says.