Former Surfside Beach employee charged for taking over $45k from town

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested a former employee of the Town of Surfside Beach for converting over $45,000 of the town’s money for personal use.

SLED warrants say Tamela C. Gardner committed the breach of trust between September 2014 and August 2016. According to SLED, a forensic audit conducted by Greene, Finney & Horton reflected she took $45,099.35.

Booking records from the J Reuben Long Detention Center reflect the 49-year-old from Conway was booked for breach of trust with fraudulent intent over $5,000 Thursday at 7:40 a.m. and released just hours later at 11:21 a.m. on a $25,000 bond.