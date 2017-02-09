Georgetown deputies seize 60 pounds of pot from Murrells Inlet storage unit

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit to seize 60 pounds of marijuana from a storage unit in Murrells Inlet.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Georgetown deputies partnered with the drug task force during a month-long investigation regarding marijuana distribution throughout Georgetown County. Drug agents, deputies, and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Blitz team traced the drugs back to a storage unit and arrested two men in connection with the 60 pounds of pot.

Deputies arrested Robert A. Jones, 51, of Twin Lakes, Colorado, and Charles D. Werner III, 31, of Murrells Inlet. Each man is charged with trafficking marijuana 10 pounds or more. Each man spent less than 24 hours behind bars. Jones was released on a $10,000 bond, but Werner’s bond information was not listed on the Georgetown County Detention Center website.

The street value of the marijuana seized is approximately $120,000, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.