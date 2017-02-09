Georgetown in the running for $500k revitalization grant

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown is one of five finalists in the nationwide competition to win a massive revitalization grant and be featured on video series “Small Business Revolution- Main Street.”

According to a press release, Georgetown and four other towns were chosen out of nearly 14,000 nominees in line for the $500,000 grant.

Now, its up to the public to determine which town wins the money reserved for revitalization for the downtown area and local businesses. Georgetown will compete alongside Bristol, Pennsylvania, Kingsburg, California, North Adams, Massachusetts and Red Wing, Minnesota.

Voting is open now through Feb. 16 on the show’s website.  The winner will be announced Feb. 22.

The press release says the winning town’s small business owners will also benefit from marketing support and business advice delivered by a team of small business marketing experts.

The show, Small Business Revolution, is an eight episode series and features Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec.

 

