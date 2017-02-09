‘Kindness,’ not politics, reason for Syrian refugee care packages

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Students at a charter school in Myrtle Beach put together care packages for Syrian refugees in Greece.

The Coastal Leadership Academy promotes volunteering to its students. The school often raises money for local charities, and when they found out the board chair was making a trip to the refugee camp in Greece, parents and students came together to offer their support to strangers thousands of miles away.

“Hopefully we’re going to make their day by giving them the most we can,” says Faith Hancock, 10th grader at Coastal Leadership Academy.

Hancock is just one of the students putting together care packages for the refugees.

“I think it’s a good lesson for people to learn, that not only what you get, you can also give back,” urges Hancock.

“We want them to be globally aware, you know? They’re very involved in their local community and their state and this is just an opportunity for them to be globally aware,” explains Bridgett Fowler, board chair for Coastal Leadership Academy.

Fowler has never visited a refugee camp, and partnered with CCI Greenheart, a student exchange program, to make the trip.

“Our organization is going to be spending about three hours reading books and coloring with the children,” explains Fowler.

As part of the visit, it was suggested that Fowler bring along some care packages. Each box is filled with personal hygiene products, toys, and books. Fowler teamed up with the school and students to make it happen.

“It helps us like, learn what they need and their culture and what we can learn from their culture,” says Coastal Leadership Academy Senior Kalianna Reineke.

Originally, the students planned for 25 care packages, but donations from parents and local businesses poured in, so the students put together many times that number Thursday afternoon.

“It feels really good to help people, like, even if you don’t know who they or if you’re ever going to see what their reaction is. It still feels really good,” explains Coastal Leadership Academy Senior Joey Wood.

Fowler says helping others at the refugee camp isn’t meant to send a political message, but one of caring.

“This is not a political issue. This is an act of kindness, as we do for homeless children in the area, it’s just kindness. We’re doing it out of kindness,” says Fowler.

Fowler will personally deliver the care packages when she travels to meet mothers with young children at the refugee camp next week. CCI Greenheart will pay for an extra bag, so she can bring all the donations.