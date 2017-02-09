Local deals to celebrate National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – No need to wonder what’s for dinner, because today, February 9, is National Pizza Day. The average American eats, on average, 23 pounds of pizza per year. If you’d like to make sure you hit that number this year, there are a number of deals going on in our area:

  • Bertucci’s – Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99. Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.
  • Domino’s – Celebrate with these two pizza Offers:

One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.

Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.

XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

  • Marco’s – Save on pizza with the following Offers:

$3 off orders over $15.

$5 off orders over $20.

  • Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

50% off regular price pizzas.

$40% off all online orders.

XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.

  • Papa Murphy’s – Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy’s and you are sure to be satisfied.

Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31

All Meat Large Pizza $9

Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31

Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.

  • Peter Piper Pizza – Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special Offers:

* A large specialty pizza for 12.99.

* A free drink with adult lunch buffet.

  • Vocelli Pizza – You can score two pizza specials:

$5 off orders over $20.

$8 off orders over $30.

 

*The above information was provided by Kerry Sherin, Shopping and Savings Expert, at offers.com

