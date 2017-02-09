McLeod Sports Medicine offers free Performance Clinic

FLORENCE, SC – Whether older, younger, active, or not-so-active, everyone has unique movement imbalances and limitations that can lead to decreased performance and even injury. To provide useful tools for staying active while also decreasing risk of injury, McLeod Sports Medicine will host a Performance Clinic on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the McLeod Health and Fitness Center located at 2437 Willwood Drive, Florence. The one day drop-in clinic, is from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The Performance Clinic is designed to be very interactive and will be staffed by Certified Athletic Trainers, Physical Therapists, and Physical Therapy Assistants. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in 3D video gait analysis (Dartfish), Kineseotaping, Lower and Upper Extremity testing with corrective exercise strategies, strength training, injury screenings and injury prevention, and obtain dry needling information, nutrition advice, and tactics to personalize training while minimizing the risk of injury.

For more information on the McLeod Sports Medicine Performance Clinic, please call Dave Stoklosa at (843) 616-8235.