Mobile mammography center to visit Grand Strand this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will stop at Belk stores in Conway and Myrtle Beach, during the week of February 27, 2017 to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings. Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.

The dates and locations are:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Coastal Centre, Conway, SC

Thursday, March 2, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Coastal Grand Mall. Myrtle Beach, SC

Friday, March 3, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach, SC

All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

Belk, the nation’s largest privately operated department store, launched BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography in 2013 in partnership with Charlotte Radiology. This mobile mammography center will bring convenient, digital screening and awareness to all Belk markets in 80 stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia through January 2016. In its two years on the road, the mobile unit performed more than 7,400 mammograms throughout the Southeast that resulted in 30 cancer diagnoses.

