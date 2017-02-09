Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show returns for 37th year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Interior designer Holly Hollerbach and Santee Cooper solar programs outreach coordinator Nick Safay joined News 13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday. They previewed information sessions they are hosting during the Spring Home Show in Myrtle Beach. The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association is hosting the show for the 37th year from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Hollerback gave a taste of some current design trends, including Chinoiserie, mixing Glitz and Glamour with Natural Vibes, and new high performance fabrics.

Safay introduced the Santee Cooper solar programs. He covered details on how people can get started with installing solar at their homes and how much money can be saved through Santee Cooper rebates and credits.

Watch the videos on this page for more details and to hear when you can attend their sessions at the home show. You can find out more about the show at springshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.

The following is an excerpt from the show’s homepage:

Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association proudly presents, Home Show 2017. If you are thinking about buying a home, making improvements to your existing home, or are just looking for great ideas – you’ve come to the right place! This show has something for everyone as you visit over 200 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. This is the perfect opportunity to research many different high quality companies and products in a fun and friendly atmosphere over a short period of time. Whether you have a specific project in mind or are just looking for ideas, this show has something of interest for everyone. Enjoy impressive product displays by specialists in the fields of new home construction, remodeling, outdoor living, swimming pools, home security, hurricane protection, interior design, energy efficiency and much more. These specialists are committed to their craft and can answer your questions face to face while giving you helpful ideas to obtain your goals. Another of our popular show attractions are the informative workshops, seminars and special events. Our seminars and workshops lineup includes industry experts giving advice on energy conservation, gardening and landscaping tips, interior design ideas and culinary demonstrations. Sample some food, learn new things, ask questions, and have fun. Check out the show schedule for a full list of times of the various events.