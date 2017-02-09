New portrait of influential Pee Dee politician hangs in SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A portrait of Florence Senator Hugh Leatherman now hangs in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbia.

Lawmakers, family, and friends gathered for the portrait unveiling yesterday. The 85-year-old represents District 31, which covers Florence and Darlington. He’s done so since 1981.

Leatherman is Senate president pro-tem and chairman of the Senator Finance Committee and is considered one of the most influential and powerful lawmakers in the state.

Florence attorney Hood Temple spoke before the Senate on Senator Leatherman’s behalf. According to The State newspaper, Leatherman is the first official from the Pee Dee to have a portrait on the walls of the Senate. The paper also reports the artist is John Siebels Walker.