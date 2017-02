MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Agents of the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit say one man has been charged after a raid on a Myrtle Beach home Thursday.

A press release from Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police says John Henry Johnson was arrested after officers served a search warrant at a property on Blue Street.

Crosby says the Myrtle Beach Police Department SWAT team, Myrtle Beach Police Street Crimes Unit and the SLED assisted in serving the warrant.