Pro Rodeo entertains special kids at Florence Civic Center

FLORENCE, SC – Cowboys and cowgirls entertained a group of special children at the Florence Civic Center Thursday. Children with physical and mental challenges got a chance to interact with the rodeo crew, animals, and show clowns. It’s all thanks to the Double Creek Pro Rodeo for Special Kids.

This event is part of the Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo to be held Friday and Saturday night at 8pm at the Florence Civic Center. The Double Creek Pro Rodeo has teamed up with the oldest rodeo association east of the Mississippi River, the SRA, to add local cowboy heritage and an even more exciting rodeo filled with national, regional and local talent plus top-notch stock.

The contest events include; Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing, & Brahma Bull Riding

Two Show Times:

● Friday, February 10 at 8:00pm: Evening Performance

● Saturday, February 11 at 8:00pm: Evening Performance

Ticket Info:Adults: General Admission $11, Reserved Seating $21, Kids Tickets only $6 for General Admission (ages 2-12). Additional taxes & fees may apply.