Tattoo-covered sex offender caught by US Marshals

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Marshals have captured a convicted sex offender who was on the lam after being released from a Virginia prison.

44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Thursday, Feb. 2. He was supposed to check into a transitional center in Texas that day, but he never showed up.

Stager was caught in Washington, D.C. after Marshals received several tips about him. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, he was spotted walking down the street near the D.C. Superior Court by two Metropolitan Police Department officers. Stager was then taken into custody without incident.

Stager is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals in D.C. He will be transferred to Richmond to face the escape charge.