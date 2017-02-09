Tattoo-covered sex offender caught by US Marshals

WAVY TV Published: Updated:
Matthew Stager (Photo: U.S. Marshals)
Matthew Stager (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Marshals have captured a convicted sex offender who was on the lam after being released from a Virginia prison.

44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Thursday, Feb. 2. He was supposed to check into a transitional center in Texas that day, but he never showed up.

Stager was caught in Washington, D.C. after Marshals received several tips about him. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, he was spotted walking down the street near the D.C. Superior Court by two Metropolitan Police Department officers. Stager was then taken into custody without incident.

Stager is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals in D.C. He will be transferred to Richmond to face the escape charge.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s