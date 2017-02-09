Stormtracker13 Thursday Forecast

A strong cold front will move through early this morning, bringing an end to our warm weather. The rain will move away first thing this morning, then clouds will clear, and it will become windy and cooler. High temperatures around 60 will occur near lunch time today, then temperatures will fall in the afternoon. It will be cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Friday will be sunny, but chilly. We will see a fast warm up for the weekend with temperatures close to 70 on Saturday, then in the low to mid 70s Sunday. A weak cold front will bring a slight chance for a shower Monday, then slightly cooler weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today, rain ending early, then clearing, windy and cooler. Highs near 60.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-29 inland, 31-32 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 49-54.