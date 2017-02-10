All 4 Autism hosts 5th Pacing for Pieces race in Florence

FLORENCE, SC – Pacing for Pieces Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk will take place March 11. This event, which draws several hundreds of runners to the starting line at Salvation Army, is the largest fundraiser for All 4 Autism, Florence’s local autism advocacy organization.

Amy Pennington, a mother of a child with autism, started this race to gain awareness in the Florence area and raise money for resources and support for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Each year I am amazed and blown away by the amount of love and support we receive from the community,” Pennington said.

Money raised from the race will help fund an Autism Resource Center for the Pee Dee, which is scheduled to open this summer when the goal of $40,000 is met.

The road and trail race is lined with music for motivational fun. Even if you aren’t a runner, you can join us as we celebrate our Autism Community at the “Fun After the Run” Party. There will be live music, a kids zone with inflatables and other activities, food and beer vendors, awards and more!

New this year because past participants want to know other ways to help, All 4 Autism created a fundraising campaign, where any individual can set a fundraising goal and ask people to donate to the cause. “And because everyone loves our race shirts with the superman logo, this year we added an online apparels store with several items that are available to purchase at www.all4autism.org,” Pennington said.

“Our mission at All 4 Autism is to increase awareness, resources and support for those of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and their families, throughout our region,” she said.

Not only will All 4 Autism’s fundraising race proceeds be a boost for the center, but also the event itself helps connect the autism community and create support networks.

Event Details and Schedule:

Location: Salvation Army (2210 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence)

Half Marathon: 9 a.m.

5K Run/Walk: 10 a.m.

“Fun After the Run” Party: 11 a.m. (Across the street behind Palmetto Peddlers)

Bring your tailgating chairs and join us for live music, kids zone, food/beer vendors and more!

Kids Dash:11:30 a.m.

Awards: noon

Parking: Across the street on the corner of Darlington Street and Hoffmeyer Road

-This is from a Press Release.